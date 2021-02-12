SEBRING — An Avon Park woman has been charged with aggravated battery, cruelty toward a child and hit-and-run, after allegedly trying to use her car to hit someone.
Sovoyia Evans, 27, allegedly had her child in the back seat at the time.
At 4:10 p.m. Monday, Sebring police arrived on the scene of an alleged hit-and-run. A witness told police she saw a woman in a white car trying to hit a man who was on the front porch of the house next door. The car hit two support beams, arrest reports said, and a glass door.
After hitting the porch, the driver allegedly backed out into a power pole, then drove away, arrest reports said.
The owner of the house told police that his son and the woman were arguing. The son told police the argument started in the house, then Evans packed all her belongings into her white Buick Lacrosse, reports said.
He was standing outside, in front of the southwest pillar of the porch when she allegedly tried to hit him with the car. He reportedly evaded her by running to the southeast corner of the porch.
However, she did eventually strike him in his right side, reports said. He told deputies he fell and hit his shoulder on the ground. In the process, Evans allegedly hit both the southwest and southeast pillars and the glass front door.
The son then told deputies about her hitting a power pole on her way out, reports said.
He and Evans, reports said, have been a couple for eight years. They have a child in common, not quite 2 years old, and the child was allegedly inside the car during the incident.
Sebring police requested Highlands County sheriff’s deputies find her at an address listed in the Florida Driver and Vehicle Information Database (DAVID), and arrest her on the above listed charges. Soon after, she was arrested and taken to the Highlands County Jail.