SEBRING — An apparent regular at a local department store reportedly decided to get some items using stolen credit card information.
The fact that she registered those purchases under her store rewards program led Highlands County sheriff’s deputies directly to 43-year-old Jessica Louise Lovellette of Sebring. She was arrested Thursday on charges of grand theft and fraudulent use or possession of another’s personal identification without consent.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials note that not all arrests result in convictions, and all are considered innocent unless proven guilty in court.
The case dates back to March 15 when Bealls Outlet in Avon Park called the Sheriff’s Office to report that a customer’s in-store credit card had been used fraudulently seven times — five times at that store and one time each in Sebring and Lake Placid — totaling up more than $1,400 in merchandise.
Sheriff’s Office officials reported that they usually have a good success rate solving such crimes, but added that most suspects don’t make it this easy. Lovellette, allegedly posing as another purchaser, reportedly also put the associated “Bealls Bucks” incentives on her account.
After reviewing the in-store video, deputies positively identified Lovellette, reports said, by her face and by a unique tattoo visible on her arm.