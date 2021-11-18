AVON PARK — A Sebring woman allegedly attempted to change a fake $100 bill early Tuesday morning at an Avon Park gas station by telling the clerk it was fake and offering to split the proceeds of the transaction.
Joy Marie Lee, 42, allegedly went to the Marathon Gas Station at the corner of U.S. 27 and State Road 64 at 4 a.m. Tuesday and told the clerk that the bill she handed him was a counterfeit $100 bill. She asked for $60 and offered to let him keep $40 from the change.
He told her he wasn’t interested and later told Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies that he could recognize the bill as counterfeit. However, arrest reports stated she was persistent.
The clerk told deputies that the company, Marathon Gas, wanted to pursue criminal charges.
Deputies took statements from Lee, which were redacted from reports, but when they searched her, deputies found two fake $100 bills in her back pocket and another 15 counterfeit bills in her vehicle — a U-Haul box truck — parked at pump No. 2.
While searching the cab of the vehicle, deputies also found a glass pipe with burnt residue that tested positive for methamphetamine, using a presumptive field test, reports said.
In the back of the truck, deputies also found five Baggies of a crystal-like substance and other Baggies of a leafy substance. Deputies also found empty Baggies and a digital scale. The total weight of the crystal-like substance was 79 grams, reports said.
Arrest reports stated that Lee said she was unaware of the Baggies of narcotics in the back of the U-Haul truck.
She was arrested and booked into the Highlands County Jail on one charge of attempting to pass a forged or altered bank note, possession of 14 grams or more of amphetamine or methamphetamine with intent to traffic, possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia and a probation violation.
Bail was set at $26,000 on the first three charges, but she is being held without bail on the probation violation.