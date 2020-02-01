SEBRING — A local woman reportedly is facing felony shoplifting charges over a couple of roofing knives.
Deshonne Shay-Shay Coleman, 53, of Lake Placid was arrested Sunday and charged with petit theft, a felony of the second degree due to it being a third or subsequent offense.
Allegedly, Coleman had caused trouble in the past for merchants in Lake Placid, as well as at their homes, reports said. The incident in question occurred more than a month ago.
Lake Placid police responded to a call at 3:23 p.m. Dec. 11, 2019, a delayed report of theft at Do It Best Hardware at 190 Plaza Ave. The assistant manager told police that he had surveillance of someone taking two roofing knives and walking out. He also told police that an employee at the neighboring Family Dollar, 170 Plaza Ave., could identify the suspect.
When police checked with that employee, they were told it was Coleman, who had allegedly giving them problems at their store, and also at the employee’s house.
Police referred the employee to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for the home incidents, since they are outside the Lake Placid police jurisdiction, and followed up with the retail theft, reports said.
The video, according to reports, showed Coleman entering the store at 11:14 a.m. that day with a shopping cart and white plastic bag with items already inside it.
At 11:15 a.m., the tape recording showed her inside the store, putting items in the bag, and then exiting the store at 11:16 a.m.
The two stolen roofing knives, reports said, retailed for $15.58.