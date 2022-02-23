LAKE PLACID — An elderly Lake Placid resident nearly drove her vehicle into the north side entrance of Heartland National Bank on Monday morning. Instead, she ran into and partially over a very tall light that landed on the gutter of the roof with minimally visible damage.
The vehicle left the parking lot and came to rest on the grass lawn and partially on the sidewalk. The Mercedes hit hard enough to deploy air bags and the front end had significant damage.
The driver of the sedan was taken to a local emergency room as a precaution, said Lake Placid Police Detective Stuart Troutman.
Thankfully, the bank was closed in recognition of President’s Day.
“If the bank was open, there could have been a different outcome,” Troutman said.
He pointed out that the section where the car left the parking lot is busy when the bank is open.
In addition to Lake Placid Police Department, Highlands County Fire Rescue Units 41 and Battalion Chief 2 and a county medic unit were on scene.