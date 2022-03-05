LAKE PLACID — A Lake Placid woman has died as the result of injuries she sustained in a Feb. 22 crash at Washington Boulevard and Star Fruit Avenue, a residential intersection, in Lake Placid.
The crash occurred at 7:07 a.m. in the Placid Lakes subdivision.
FHP report that two pickup trucks, both driven by Lake Placid residents, collided at that spot. The 65-year-old woman was driving south on Star Fruit Avenue when the crash occurred. The other driver, a 67-year-old man, was going east on Washington Avenue.
FHP reports state that a third vehicle, a parked and unoccupied work van, was sitting on the southeast corner of the junction.
The truck driven by the woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, started pulling out from Star Fruit Avenue when its front right hit the front left of the other truck on Washington Boulevard, reports said. Then, the right front of the first truck collided with the left rear of the van.
The driver of the second truck was wearing his seat belt.
The first pickup came to a stop on the southeast corner of the intersection, and the second truck stopped in the yard of 614 Star Fruit Avenue.
The van was still on the shoulder of Washington Boulevard, reports said.
The female driver died March 2 at Lakeland Regional Hospital. Her death is the ninth for Highlands County roads in 2022, according to an unofficial record kept by the Highlands News-Sun. This time last year, there had been four fatalities on county roads.
The Florida Highway Patrol has not released the accident victim’s name nor the name of the other driver in their report, in accordance with a recently-instituted rule not to release names on preliminary traffic reports.
The crash remains under investigation.