A woman was sentenced Wednesday to nearly four years in Florida state prison after violating her probation.
Esther Olivas, 44, was on probation following a conviction of burglary of a dwelling and dealing in stolen property on Feb. 22. She was sentenced to 18 months probation on each count with the condition that she not break new laws or fail to follow the conditions of her release.
She admitted to violating her probation before Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden Wednesday; Cowden then sentenced her to 46 months in prison.
Olivas was originally charged with 15 counts of grand theft of a firearm, burglary and dealing in stolen property on Oct. 31, 2019, but prosecutors – perhaps unable to tie the actual theft of the guns to Olivas – dropped the gun theft charges. She was also designated a violent felony offender of special concern.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, an Arbuckle Creek Road homeowner came home to discover his front and back doors unlocked. He called law enforcement, who saw that someone had taken 14 guns from the homeowner’s gun safe. The guns were valued at $10,000.
Through cell phone texts, deputies linked Olivas and two men to the theft of the guns. When they went to 4711 Fifth St., which deputies describe as Olivas’ residence, no one was inside but Olivas and the guns. They charged her with the theft and attempted sale of the guns.
She was given probation on the theft and dealing in stolen goods charges and was rearrested when she was caught driving without a license. That’s a probation violation.