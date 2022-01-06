SEBRING — Shauna Marie McGraw, 36, the Sebring woman who stole a car containing two children in May, will serve seven years in state prison.
McGraw, who was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of neglect of a child without bodily harm, and two counts of false imprisonment, and burglary of a conveyance, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada after pleading guilty Monday.
She stole a 2007 Honda Accord from the Subway parking lot in Sebring while the mother and owner of the vehicle was inside ordering food for the family, Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives wrote in their report.
McGraw’s fiance, who had been with her but was left behind when McGraw stole the vehicle and drove away, called her for police using his cell phone. She told him she was parked near the former Red Solo Bar on U.S. 27 in Sebring. She left the kids in the parked car there and searched nearby U-Hauls for ignition keys.
After her arrest, she told police that she stole the car after her fiance broke up with her. “She needed to get away,” the arrest report stated.