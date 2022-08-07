California Deadly Crash

A memorial cross is posted on a traffic pole as Los Angeles City Public Works technicians replace burned traffic lights and signs after crash involving multiple cars near a gas station in the unincorporated Windsor Hills in Los Angeles on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

 DAMIAN DOVARGANES/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES — A pregnant woman who died along with her young son and three others in a fiery crash caused by a speeding car was heading to a prenatal doctor’s appointment, her sister said Friday.

Thursday’s crash killed Asherey Ryan, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero and her boyfriend, Reynold Lester, Sha’seana Kerr said in a GoFundMe posting.

