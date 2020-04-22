AVON PARK — The Florida Highway Patrol released the details of a crash that took place about 3:15 p.m. on April 16 on State Road 17 and East Claradge Avenue in Avon Park. Dawn Lynn Kekualani Shaedon, 63, of Avon Park was taken to AdventHelath Sebring where she was later pronounced dead.
According to the FHP Crash Report, Shaedon was driving a black 2011 Ford Escape SUV northbound on SR 17. Kyle Dean Kelley, 24, of Sebring was driving his 2010 red Chevrolet Silverado southbound on SR 17.
The report said that as Shaedon approached East Claradge Avenue, she turned left in front of Kelley. Because of this action, Kelley’s front end hit Shaedon’s SUV on the right side, causing it to overturn onto the driver’s side. The SUV came to rest on the west shoulder of SR 17 with its front end facing west. The Silverado ended up facing west on the west shoulder also but did not overturn, according to the report. The report shows an East Claradge Avenue address for Shaedon.
Shaedon was transported by county EMS to the hospital where she would later die, FHP Trooper Kenneth Watson confirmed. The trooper wrote he felt Shaedon was under the influence but no test was given at the scene. A nurse reported to the trooper Shaedon’s blood alcohol level was .187. The trooper wrote he “smelled the odor of alcohol” on Shaedon and “her speech was slurred.”
Kelley was not transported for treatment.
The report shows both drivers were wearing shoulder and lap belt restraints. Both vehicles’ air bags deployed.
Unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun show this is the ninth fatality this year on Highlands County roads.