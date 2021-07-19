SEBRING — A Sebring woman already facing charges of kidnapping and “sexual battery with multiple perpetrators” is back in jail on charges of selling methamphetamine.
Highlands County court records show that Aubrey Anne Pardee, 29, was among three people arrested in October 2020 for allegedly farming out an 18-year-old woman to sexual partners in Lake Placid.
In her most recent arrest, deputies arrested Pardee for selling meth from a rented home in Sebring, deputies said.
On June 25, deputies say, Pardee sold drugs to a woman they pulled over after the deal went down. The arrest report says the alleged buyer, Sandra Repak, was driving a Jeep with a bad tag light and had just left a home at 618 Cherokee Circle in Avon Park.
According to deputies, the K-9 Molina did a “free-air sniff” of the vehicle and indicated that drugs were either in the car or in the driver’s possession. Deputies said they found 32.4 grams of meth in her possession. She was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
On July 15, after an investigation that included the use of informants, deputies arrested Aubrey at the Econolodge on U.S. 27 in Avon Park. They charged her with possession with intent to sell methamphetamine; trafficking in methamphetamine; renting a structure to traffic in meth; possession of meth with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church; distribution of drug paraphernalia; and use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
Pardee passed out in a holding cell. After she was treated and released, jailers searched her and found fentanyl. They further charged her with introducing paraphernalia to jail.
She had been free, awaiting the resolution of her 2020 felony case when she was arrested at the Econolodge.
In that case, a young woman told investigators that she had been forced to have sex with multiple partners by a man and two female accomplices. Another victim of the same plot told deputies she had been “forced to have sex with men … in Lake Placid so frequently that they didn’t want the same girl anymore.”
Pardee’s codefendants kidnapping and sexual battery case are Shannima Sessions and Devyn Correia.
The victim also told detectives that after she was forced to have sex with other men that day, Pardee performed sexual acts on her, too. Pardee’s next court date for the kidnapping and sex charges was scheduled for Tuesday in the Highlands County Courthouse.