Woman jailed for faking financing documents

SEBRING — A woman who allegedly faked home financing documents in Sebring is in jail, accused of forgery and other crimes.
Investigators say Dayane Zamora-Alvarez, 33, illegally executed an owner-financed deal with two victims, who hoped to buy a residence on Spinks Lane for $60,000. This is not the first time Zamora has been accused of forgery; she was convicted of faking court documents in Highlands County a decade ago.
Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives inspecting mortgage application documents noted a Notary Public stamp and suspicious signature on the three-page contract.
The document’s second page also was suspicious, with its sole Notary Public stamp, and the third page raised eyebrows with a notary stamp and a corresponding signature that looked wrong, investigators say.
The case began when the notary’s lawyer saw what he considered a suspicious document and brought it to his client’s attention. The notary told his lawyer he had never seen the document, and agreed that the signature did not match his.
The lawyer and his notary client alerted the Sheriff’s office.
Detectives saw Zamora’s signature on the document and saw that her signature looked a lot like the faked signature under the notary’s stamp. Zamora, who worked for the notary at his business, did not have the notary’s permission to use his stamp or signature, investigators say.
Deputies arrested her and charged her with forgery, petit theft, criminal use of personal information, fraud and illegal use of a notary stamp.
This was not Zamora’s first arrest for forgery. Highlands County court records show that Zamora was arrested in May 2011 for faking Circuit Court motions.
That case began when a Highlands County Jail inmate handed a packet of court documents to detention officers.
The paperwork related to his violation of probation plea on a DUI arrest. The papers, complete with the heading, “In the County Court of the 10th Judicial Circuit In and For Highlands County,” contained an alternate reality to the judge’s order for his incarceration, investigators said.
For instance, the inmate’s fake document stated that he was to serve 48 hours in jail; the judge’s order put his jail sentence at 90 days. Likewise, the inmate’s version called for the revocation of his probation while the judge had actually reinstated his probation.
The inmate told an assistant state attorney that Zamora had given him the faked document.
Zamora told detectives that she used a scanner and printer at the public library to create a motion to reduce his sentence and to revoke his probation. In the process, detectives say, she had printed out court documents bearing the signatures of Circuit Court Judge Anthony L. Ritenour and Assistant State Attorney Joseph Van Blarcum — which got her in even more trouble.
Zamora was charged with two counts of criminal use of a person’s identification; attempt uttering a forgery; and forgery. She was given a year’s probation, which she completed on Dec. 13, 2012.