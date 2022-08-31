SEBRING — A 22-year-old woman is in stable condition after jumping out of a car late Sunday night during a high speed chase.
Shortly after that, law enforcement officers stopped the driver, 25-year-old Anthony D. Powell, after they deployed stop sticks then rammed his white 2020 Jeep near Lake Francis Road in Lake Placid
Deputies arrested him under charges of felony fleeing/eluding law enforcement causing injury, DUI involving serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash, false imprisonment and driving without a valid license.
While the high-speed chase started in Highlands County, Powell originally started running from authorities in Polk County, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, when he allegedly ran from a traffic stop.
Deputies there radioed ahead that they had last seen the Jeep headed south into Highlands County.
At 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Thomas Wishart saw the Jeep driving recklessly on southbound U.S. 27 near Thunderbird Road in Sebring, Sheriff’s Office reports said. He attempted a traffic stop, but Powell wouldn’t.
Instead, reports said, he ran multiple red lights and drove long stretches of road going southbound in the northbound lanes at speeds up to 90 mph, forcing several cars to swerve to avoid him.
Near the intersection of U.S. 98, Powell’s passenger jumped from the car, still traveling at a high speed, sustaining multiple injuries. She was airlifted to a trauma center where she was last listed in stable condition.
The woman later told deputies she felt her life was in danger and that Powell was holding her hostage, not letting her out of the car despite her pleas for him to do so.
Deputies deployed Stop Stick tire deflation devices when the pursuit reached Lake Francis Road north of Lake Placid. Powell tried, but failed, to avoid them and ran into a guy wire at a power pole.
He still wasn’t stopped, and tried to drive away, reports said. At that point, deputies rammed the Jeep to pen it in, and stopped him, arresting him at 11:47 p.m.
His chase and arrest came less than 10 days after Samuel Joseph Tucker, 27, received a sentence of 11 years in prison and four years of probation in his June 24, 2017 DUI crash that killed his passenger, 22-year-old Alyssa Kay Vice.
In his case, he was driving 141 mph on a two-lane road, lost control, left the road, traveled 200 feet and collided with a light pole, smashing a chain-link fence and rolling four times.
Tucker pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter. Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada also ordered him to reimburse Vice’s family for her funeral, as well as pay the cost of his extradition from Ireland, where he was in jail for five months, two weeks and six days on a warrant from Highlands County.
Estrada also suspended Tucker’s driver’s license for life.