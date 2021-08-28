SEBRING — “We have chosen to sponsor the Highlander Awards for both Man and Woman of the Year because these awards are two of the most important recognitions that can be given to any individual. Every member of the community is eligible and we sincerely celebrate the incredible accomplishments of everyone nominated.
“The Alan Jay Automotive Network was founded in 1992 and has worked for nearly 30 years to be one of our community’s biggest business partners,” said Don Elwell, director of Marketing & Communications.
“Our 400-plus team members live, work and play in this same community and we truly love to help make it stronger for everyone.”
Every year the Network sponsors and donates hundreds of thousands of dollars to many individuals, organizations, events and charities throughout our community.
The Network has sponsored nearly 20 homes through ‘Habitat for Humanity’. They partnered 25 years ago with the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce to create a Scholarship program which donates annually over $10,000 to the several of the area’s top students.
They have served as one of the top private companies in the area in annual giving to the United Way of Central Florida.
“Man of the Year and Woman of the Year are two of the most prestigious awards one can receive in our community and it’s a natural fit for us to sponsor and celebrate their wonderful achievements,” Elwell said.