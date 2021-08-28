According to the Orlando Sentinel, the COVID-19 pandemic created the perfect storm for an increase in reported cases of domestic violence. The US saw a spike of over 8%, which many say is seriously under reported.
Contributing factors to the increase in violence included staying at home, lockdowns, unemployment, financial insecurity, child care issues and fear of contracting COVID. All of these factors exacerbated the increase in domestic violence cases.
“Andrea Fennel works at the Peace River Domestic Violence Shelter,” said Ruth Keller, who nominated Fennel for the award.
“During the pandemic, Andrea went above and beyond her required duties. For months at a time she worked seven days a week due to staffing shortages. She worked long, long hours and even used her own money to buy Mother’s Day gifts for the seven mothers who were at the shelter on the holiday.
“She helps women who transition out into their own safe dwellings to get beds and other needed furniture and supplies. Andrea always gives it her all.”
Fennel has also worked at a diaper donation event and the Christmas toy drive for their safe house. She has helped many women start a new life, free from fear.
“Andrea Fennel is the driving force behind helping many women, children and even men get back on their feet after experiencing an abusive situation,” said Cindy Marshall, Aktion Club advisor, who has worked on projects with Fennel.
“I work with Andrea through the Aktion Club of Highlands County as one of the resources to help provide furnishings and Welcome Home Packages filled with cleaning supplies. She sometimes secures a donation and needs our club to move it to the home. She is never too shy in asking for a donation if it will help a young child or mother.”
Marshall says that Fennel has a famous quote when it comes to helping people, ‘We are here to help the needy, not the greedy.’
Fennel makes sure that Christmas is extra special for the kids in the shelter by getting others to help with providing gifts for them. If there are people in her church, work, neighborhood or community, she will find resources for those people as well.
“Andrea was my next door neighbor and watched my husband so I could go to church. She is a wonderful woman from Jamaica that has her own kids and grandkids and still finds time to help and care for others in need,” said Keller.
“It never ceases to amaze me how she can find an item and fill a need,” Marshall said. “Her heart is as solid as gold!”