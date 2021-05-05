SEBRING — An unnamed elderly woman ended up pinned under her own car while trying to get gasoline Tuesday.
Sebring police report that after being taken to AdventHealth Sebring, she was airlifted to a regional medical center. She had an injury to her leg and was “very talkative,” said Police Lt. Mike Cutolo.
It happened at 12:19 p.m. The driver had taken her red 2014 Ford Escape to Murphy Oil gas station at 3293 U.S. North in Sebring and pulled up to a pump on the highway side of the station.
However, she had pulled up with the wrong side of her car facing the pump, police said. She went to pull up to another pump with the correct side of her car facing it, but another car pulled in front of her.
Police said she put the car in reverse, but then got out of the car, forgetting she had it in gear. The car then ran over her, police said.
The gas station stays “relatively busy,” police said, especially at midday, when the incident happened.