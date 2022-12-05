SUV rolls over on Lakeview Drive

Sebring police stand by at the scene of a rollover crash on Lakeview Drive that has led to driving under the influence charges. Ingrid Markland, 68, of Sebring lost control of her white 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer just before 4:36 p.m. July 1 while attempting an improper left turn directly onto Lakeview from South Ridgewood Drive.

 PHIL ATTINGER/FILE PHOTO

SEBRING — A woman charged with DUI in the case of a rollover crash from July has pleaded not guilty and obtained a private attorney.

Ingrid Alette Eleonore Markland, 68, of Sebring will be represented by William David McNeal of Sebring. She faces charges of driving under the influence in connection with a rollover crash on July 1 on Lakeview Drive.

Recommended for you