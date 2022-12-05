SEBRING — A woman charged with DUI in the case of a rollover crash from July has pleaded not guilty and obtained a private attorney.
Ingrid Alette Eleonore Markland, 68, of Sebring will be represented by William David McNeal of Sebring. She faces charges of driving under the influence in connection with a rollover crash on July 1 on Lakeview Drive.
She has also signed waivers of a speedy trial and the right to be present at pretrial conferences.
Markland was not cited in the crash until Oct. 22, after blood samples subpoenaed from her tested at 212 mg/dl, or 0.21 BAC, according to Sebring Police Department reports.
Florida law defines impairment of normal faculties for someone with a blood alcohol or breath alcohol level of 0.08 or above.
She initially refused to submit to blood samples after the incident, and police had to go through the legal process of compelling the tests.
According to reports, she allegedly told a paramedic that she had drunk a whole bottle of wine prior to driving to Publix Supermarket that afternoon.
Reports also state she admitted to an emergency room doctor, in front of the investigating officer, that she drank two glasses of wine before heading home from Okeechobee.
The crash took place at 4:36 p.m. on July 1, a Friday afternoon, on a heavily-traveled section of Lakeview Drive. Sebring city police and firefighters responded to reports of an overturned car.
They arrived to find a white 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer on its roof in the front yard in front of 1901 Lakeview Drive. The SUV had somehow rolled over between a concrete utility pole and old oak tree, missing both, and landed on its roof.
A witness, parking in a lot at 313 South Ridgewood Drive, heard brakes screeching, and saw the SUV flipping through the yard of the Lakeview Drive house.
Arrest reports state that the resident there heard the crash and walked out to find the overturned Chevy, with Markland trying to crawl out of the vehicle.
The resident tried to get Markland to stay in the car, reports state, but she got out with a cut on left elbow.
Police Lt. Mike Cutolo, watch commander that day, said the driver reported being cut off by another vehicle, but the witness told police that there were no cars around her.
Arrest reports also state that Markland, allegedly, said she was trying to turn left onto Lakeview Drive, which is one-way only for oncoming traffic at that point. Reports state she said she didn’t remember anything after attempting to turn.
Given suspicion that she might have been impaired, police asked her to submit to the blood test, but she refused to sign the consent form or to give consent.
Under Florida law, all drivers assume responsibility for submitting to tests for alcohol and controlled substances. According to Chapter 316.1932(a) of the Florida Statutes, a motorist who refuses to submit to an alcohol test will face criminal penalties — including suspension of their license.
She also refused to sign a release of medical records form, arrest reports state. Police sought to have that data subpoenaed through the State Attorney’s Office.
On Oct. 7, Sebring police received the blood alcohol results for Markland, and police sent the results to the State Attorney. A citation was issued on Oct. 26.