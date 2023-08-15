Bernadean Louise Baerhold – accused of pulling a knife on several police officers in her home – was arraigned before Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden Monday.
Baerhold, 57, of Avon Park, pled not guilty to the counts and will be represented by Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter.
Prosecutors on July 31 dropped two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and two counts of resisting law enforcement with violence against her, but that left Baerhold facing one count of battery on a law enforcement officer; three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer; and resisting officers with violence, multiple counts. She also faces a final count of criminal mischief, more than $200 but less than $1,000.
Here’s what prosecutors say happened on the afternoon of July 9:
According to Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies, officers were called to an apartment on Gladiola Drive in Avon Park that day. The officers were there to respond to complaints that Baerhold had broken a window in another apartment the day before. The property manager told deputies he wanted to press charges.
The front and back doors to Baerhold’s apartment were open, deputies said, so they could see her sitting in a chair in her kitchen. Deputy Garrett Ryan identified himself and asked her repeatedly to come outside and talk. She allegedly told them to enter to speak.
When deputies told her they were there to arrest her, she allegedly opened a kitchen drawer and pulled out a knife, deputies said. With the knife in hand, she allegedly began yelling at deputies to come inside. This created “well-founded fear of bodily harm” in the deputies, the arrest affidavit states.
Deputies pulled their guns and ordered her to drop the knife. Garrett, however, advanced on Baerhold and shot her in the left front with his Taser. When Baerhold tried to pull the probes out, another deputy fired his Taser, hitting her on the right side. When she again failed to drop the knife, deputies tried to wrestle her to the ground. She allegedly kicked at deputies while tensing her arms. They handcuffed her after a brief struggle, however.
Deputies called Highlands County EMS, which treated Baerhold on the scene and took her to the Highlands County Jail where medical staff removed all the Taser probes.
Baerhold was released on bond July 11 and was ordered to undergo mental health evaluation. She also is to report to pretrial release and not possess any handguns, according to court records.
Her next court date is Sept. 21.