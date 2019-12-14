I have always thought of your paper as being the local hometown paper, but your lack of interest in an important local story was very disappointing. The Woman's Club of Sebring celebrated their 100th anniversary Nov. 22th. Their gala at the Seven Ball Room was never reported in your paper.
If you would look into local history you would see exactly what this group has done for our community. That night they gave thousands of dollars to many, many local organizations. I was very disappointed to see your lack of interest in this great local story. At least the local free newspaper chose to cover the story.
Robert Prell
Sebring
Editor's note: The Highlands Sun, our weekly newspaper, often includes stories of events that take place that we are unable to get in our daily newspaper. Thank you for reading both so that you don't miss anything.