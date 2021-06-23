LAKE PLACID — A Placid Lakes woman is asking for help getting her stolen puppy – which she values at $7,000 – back home.
“She was taken from our home while we were on an errand Wednesday afternoon [June 9],” Meg McFarland said. “We called as soon as we got home and realized she wasn’t in our bedroom.”
The 5:30 p.m. call to police was just one avenue McFarland used to find the 7-week-old French bulldog, named Nala.
McFarland also put an SOS out in a June 12 Nextdoor posting to neighbors. The social media platform is linked only to other Nextdoor members living in the same neighborhood. What she got back panicked her: a neighbor using the platform attached a video of the puppy in someone’s car, with two people she recognized trying to sell it.
“I had people sending me info on two individuals contacting them and others trying to sell my puppy,” McFarland messaged others in her network.
HCSO spokesperson Scott Dressel said the department is investigating the alleged burglary of her home and the theft of her pet. A detective called her Monday evening to get more information and to assure her they were on the case, McFarland told the Highland News-Sun.
McFarland is offering a $500 reward for the puppy’s return.
Her 14-year-old daughter was home at the time of the alleged burglary.
“She was in her room with the door closed and they were real quiet when they went into our bedroom and grabbed Nala,” McFarland said. “We are fortunate she didn’t hear anything and try to investigate.”
Though she’s thankful her daughter is OK, her heart aches over what she hopes is a temporary separation from Nala.
“I need my puppy back and I need these people to be held accountable,” she said.
Anyone with information on Nala can call or text McFarland at 863-840-2031 or call the Sheriff’s Office main number, 863-402-7201.