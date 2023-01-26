SEBRING — A judge sentenced a Lorida woman on Monday to time served and five years’ probation on two counts of cruelty to animals.
Lauren Fraser of Lorida had adopted a 60-pound pit bull mix from Okeechobee Animal Services in July 2021. On Feb. 10, 2021, Highlands County Animal Services received a complaint of a stray dog at Fraser’s home on Ram Road. Fraser and a man came out of the house carrying an emaciated dog in their arms. The dog was severely emaciated; it could stand but not walk, without falling.
The outline of its ribs, vertebrae, hips and sternum could be seen under the skin, indicating extreme dehydration and a lack of fat and muscle. Fraser and the man told Animal Services they had found the dog wandering on the road.
“The dog had not been fed for some time,” the arresting Animal Services officer said in her report.
Animal Services scanned the dog for a microchip and learned its name was Lily. They contacted and interviewed the dog’s former owners and learned the dog weighed about 60 pounds when Fraser obtained it. The dog weighed only 28 pounds when The Humane Society of Highlands County began feeding and caring for the animal, the report said. The society described the dog as only “having skin covering her skeleton.”
Department of Children and Families officials also reportedly found a pot-belly pig standing in its feces in a back bedroom of the home. It, too, was malnourished because it had no access to food and water, officials said.
Highlands County deputies arrested Lauren Fraser on two counts of animal cruelty in May and held her on a $15,000 bond.
As part of her plea agreement Monday, Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden ordered her to not own any animals for the five years that she’s on probation.
“Animal control can enter your home and search for animals,” Cowden told her.
She was also ordered to pay restitution to the Humane Society for treating the animal; the amount might not be known for 90 days.