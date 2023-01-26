SEBRING — A judge sentenced a Lorida woman on Monday to time served and five years’ probation on two counts of cruelty to animals.

Lauren Fraser of Lorida had adopted a 60-pound pit bull mix from Okeechobee Animal Services in July 2021. On Feb. 10, 2021, Highlands County Animal Services received a complaint of a stray dog at Fraser’s home on Ram Road. Fraser and a man came out of the house carrying an emaciated dog in their arms. The dog was severely emaciated; it could stand but not walk, without falling.

