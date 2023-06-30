Late Monday night, Nancy Rayburn of Avon Park arrived home from Walmart to find herself locked out of her house.
She tried to climb in through a window, a roll-open window just around the corner from her carport, that she could only reach by climbing on some plastic chairs.
Unfortunately, the size of the window and its height off the ground made it hard for her to get all the way through it. Instead, she got stuck.
Almost six hours later, with her rib cage wedged in the window frame, her cries for help reached a newspaper carrier, running his route.
José Sanchez, who delivers for the Highlands News-Sun, said he rounded a corner on Nicholas Drive in Crystal Lake Club and heard Rayburn screaming for help, her legs dangling from the window sill.
He stopped, called 911 and stayed with her until firefighters arrived to lift her free.
The next day, sore from her ordeal, Rayburn thanked Sanchez, but was physically unable to stand for an interview with the Highlands News-Sun.
She did note that the ordeal was “the worst thing she’d ever had to go through,” and was extremely thankful that he found her and called for help, because she did not want to die that way.
“I consider these people on my route to be family,” Sanchez said. “People to look after.”
In the past, in the aftermath of hurricanes, Sanchez said he has delivered water and meals to people who otherwise would not have gotten out of their homes because of mobility problems or access.
He also spends Monday mornings with Crystal Lake residents at their clubhouse, just talking to people and getting to know them.
“A lot of people live by themselves,” Sanchez said. “Most are widowed.”
He said he hopes to see neighbors reaching out to each other more in the future, whether they need help or can give it. This time, he was glad to have been there sooner rather than later.