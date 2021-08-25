SEBRING — Zachrey Stephen Steiner was at the Nickelodeon Hotel in Orlando when he met a girl whose parents were in another part of the cartoon-themed resort.
It didn’t take long to exchange phone numbers and email addresses. The problem: Steiner was 18 and she was 15. When her parents learned of the friendship, they objected, but the youngster continued to stay in touch with him. They spent the day again in Highlands County “where they just hung out together,” the girl told detectives.
Another girl, 13 when she met Steiner, enjoyed his compliments and attention. Their friendship, which occurred years ago, included a sexual relationship.
Then, a week before Thanksgiving 2019, the victims, who know each other, walked through the front doors of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and asked to swear out a complaint against their “ex-boyfriend.”
The victims, now young women, told deputies that Steiner had used an online pornography site to upload nude photos of both girls and videos of him having sex with one of them.
The Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit, the office that investigates such sex crimes as rape and molestation, interviewed the girls next. Operating on a warrant and tracking email addresses, internet accounts, and payment data, investigators determined that Steiner had uploaded 22 videos/images of child pornography, including images of the girl going as far back as 2010.
Detectives arrested Steiner in January 2020. On Monday, as an orange jumpsuit-clad Steiner appeared on a screen from the basement of the jail, the two young ladies watched the proceedings from a back bench in the courtroom. Steiner plead guilty to the charges.
When it came time to give a witness statement, one brave woman stepped forward.
“Dear Zach, I stand here today to bring closure for my 13-year-old self,” the victim said, her voice firm. “I stand here today to confront a predator, my predator. I can never take back the things you did to me or the time you stole. I can, however, tell you, you are the worst kind of monster. You are the man fathers warn their daughters about.”
With the judge, prosecutors and a bunch of strangers listening, the young woman continued, looking straight at Steiner’s image on the screen.
“I was 13 and you were 18. While you were driving and registering to vote, I was watching Disney movies and begging my mom to stay up just a little bit later. I don’t know what possesses you to be attracted to children, nor do I know what possesses you to stand by that attraction now.”
Under a plea deal the victims agreed to, Steiner will serve eight years in prison for each count, to run concurrently. After taking into account the 20 months or so Steiner has already served, he has another six years to go.
In addition, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada sentenced him to an additional 17 years of probation, fines and sexual predator designation that requires him to provide a DNA sample, and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
“During your eight-year imprisonment, I will be out enjoying my life, healing from the trauma you inflicted,” the woman said. “I am free, from this point forward I am no longer your victim.”
With that, Steiner was led away.