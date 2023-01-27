SEBRING — No matter how safe your neighborhood, city or county is anyone, regardless of age, sex or race, can be a victim of an attack. Monica Griffith, a concerned citizen, would like all women and children to be able to defend themselves if necessary.
Griffith has organized a free self-defense class to be at 6 p.m. Monday at Spring Lake Community Center, 115 Spring Lake Blvd. The free class is open to women and children, age 7 and older. The class is being taught by Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler. There is no cost for the class but donations are being accepted to go toward special projects for Lake Placid Police Department.