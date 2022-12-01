AVON PARK — By now, most people know not to leave children, the elderly or animals in hot cars. However, every year, there are deaths related to heatstroke caused by being left in a hot car. On Tuesday, Lexus Teresa Smith, 30, and McKayla Ashlyn Toole, 24, addresses redacted, were arrested for child neglect without great bodily harm after leaving three children in a hot car for about 50 minutes.

The charges came after Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Avon Park Walmart when witnesses called authorities to complain three young children were left alone in a running car. The report shows the children’s ages as 4, 7 and 8 years old.

