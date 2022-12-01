AVON PARK — By now, most people know not to leave children, the elderly or animals in hot cars. However, every year, there are deaths related to heatstroke caused by being left in a hot car. On Tuesday, Lexus Teresa Smith, 30, and McKayla Ashlyn Toole, 24, addresses redacted, were arrested for child neglect without great bodily harm after leaving three children in a hot car for about 50 minutes.
The charges came after Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Avon Park Walmart when witnesses called authorities to complain three young children were left alone in a running car. The report shows the children’s ages as 4, 7 and 8 years old.
The witness told deputies he noticed the children in the car when he went into the store and then again noticed them as he returned to his car about 30-40 minutes afterward. He called for help. The witness advised deputies they were “sweating heavily” and had no adult supervision.
The deputy writing the report stated the children were in the back seat “visibly upset, crying and profusely sweating.” One of the children unlocked the door for the deputy and he noted the hot temperature in the vehicle when the door was opened. The report shows the running car was parked in direct sunlight and had warm air blowing from the vents.
The store’s surveillance footage showed Smith pulling into the parking lot at 3:04 p.m. and exiting the driver’s side. Toole got out of the passenger seat and allegedly left the vehicle with the kids inside. The footage showed their return at 3:54 p.m.
One child told the deputy he rode in the car with Smith who went inside to shop. The other children were too upset to speak, per the report. When Smith departed the store, the deputy spoke to her but her response was redacted.
According to Toole’s report, she said Smith left the car running because if she turned the car off, it would not start again. Smith’s report shows her victims are a 7 and 8-year-old child while Toole’s shows the victim as being a 4-year-old.
In 2021, there were 23 children who died in hot cars. In contrast, there have been 29 child deaths so far in 2022, according to the National Safety Council.
“On average, 38 children under the age of 15 die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle. Nearly every state has experienced at least one death since 1998. In both 2018 and 2019 a record number of 53 children died after being left in a hot vehicle,” NSC states.
Smith was arrested on Oct. 26, 2020 for larceny-petit theft second degree, second offense at the same Walmart. In May 2021, she was adjudicated guilty.