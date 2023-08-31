Page Elizabeth Newton
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested Pagen Elizabeth Newton for allegedly stealing nearly $1,000 in items from the Avon Park Walmart.
Updated: September 1, 2023 @ 12:11 am
According to the police, Newton entered the Walmart with the goal of returning items she had already purchased.
The store security video allegedly recorded her entering the store with a shopping cart. However, store employees denied her request to return items.
She then walked around the store shopping, putting a lot of items in the cart. Instead of paying, she walked out through another set of doors and into the parking lot. A store security guard told deputies that she watched Newton leave the store without paying for the items.
The total value of the items: $958.82. That made the crime grand theft, which is punishable by between five and 30 years in prison if convicted.
Rachel Makepeace
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Rachel Makepeace also on Monday for allegedly stealing a beer from another’s home in Avon Park.
According to her arrest affidavit, Makepeace, 35, was caught on surveillance video at 4 a.m. inside the victim’s residence. The resident of the home Makepeace entered had set up surveillance cameras inside her Verona Avenue home.
The security video shows Makepeace walking across a carport and entering the home through a laundry room door. She then entered the laundry, where she grabbed a beer and left. Because someone was asleep in the home, Makepeace was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and theft.
If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison.