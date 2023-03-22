Women of Purpose

From left: Pat Henderson, Mildred Smith-Brown, Ruthie Brown, Mildred Graham, Danita Lewis, Mary Johnson, Yvonne Powell and Jamillah Smith.

 COURTESY/GREATER MT. ZION A.M.E. CHURCH

SEBRING — On Feb. 4, the Women of Purpose of the Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E Church, located at 870 MLK Jr. Boulevard, held a Youth Career Day. Reverend Willie J. Hayes Sr. is pastor of the church.

Attending the event were 18 students and 18 adults. Guest speakers were present and spoke on careers in the following fields: medical — nurses, doctors; education — teachers; religion — ministry; military — army; business — entrepreneurship, real estate; and writing — becoming an author.

