SEBRING — On Feb. 4, the Women of Purpose of the Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E Church, located at 870 MLK Jr. Boulevard, held a Youth Career Day. Reverend Willie J. Hayes Sr. is pastor of the church.
Attending the event were 18 students and 18 adults. Guest speakers were present and spoke on careers in the following fields: medical — nurses, doctors; education — teachers; religion — ministry; military — army; business — entrepreneurship, real estate; and writing — becoming an author.
The students were enthusiastic and interested and asked many questions. The guest speakers were Roxie McMillon, retired school teacher; Gwennette Boddie, nurse, real estate agent, author of “Scrubs to Suits”, and business owner of “Nurse on your Payroll”; Noreen Andrews, retired military; Troyvonne Dawkins, youth minister at “The Place” in Tampa, Florida and owner of Christyle Christian Wear; and Dr. Nikki Hector M.D., medical director of a long-term skilled facility and internal medicine specialist at HCA Florida Highlands Hospital and AdventHealth in Sebring.
Further discussions included the Rev. Laura M. White Memorial Scholarship and Women of Purpose scholarship by Mary Johnson and the Dunkin scholarship by Roxie McMillon.
Mildred Smith-Brown, the event’s host and coordinator of Women of Purpose, discussed the high demand for nurses. Jamillah Smith spoke on Edward Waters College and its affiliation with the A.M.E. church. High school student Maria Miller shared a youth poster she had created depicting African American leaders and entrepreneurs.