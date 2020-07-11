This is the last in a series of articles on the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote. Here are some less-well known facts about the suffrage movement.
1. Florida didn’t ratify the 19th amendment until 1969.
Congress approved the 19th amendment on June 4,1919. But two-thirds of the states (36 states) had to ratify the amendment before it could become law.
By Aug. 18, 1920, 36 states had voted for ratification, and seven states had voted against it. Florida and four other states had not voted at all.
Ratification enabled all women to exercise their right to vote, beginning with the presidential election of November 1920.
Although there was no need to do so, eventually all 12 states that had not been part of the original 36 states did ratify the amendment. Florida became the 43rd state to do so in 1969. Mississippi became the last state to do so in 1984.
2. Black Suffragist Ida B. Wells won a Pulitzer Prize this past May.
Suffragist and investigative journalist Ida B. Wells was posthumously awarded a Pulitzer Prize earlier this year in recognition of her courageous reporting, exposing the horrors of lynching. Wells died in 1931.
Wells first launched her anti-lynching crusade in the 1890s in Memphis, Tennessee, where she co-owned, edited and reported for the Free Speech and Headlight newspaper. She traveled the South and laid bare “the carefully cultivated cultural narratives that lynching apologists used to legitimize such killings,” history professor Sarah Silkey said in a May 7 article in The Washington Post.
After white supremacists threatened Wells’ life and destroyed her newspaper offices, she moved to Chicago and became an active fighter for women's suffrage. In 1913 she founded the Alpha Suffrage Club. The club organized women to elect candidates in Chicago who would best serve the Black community.
At the 1913 suffrage parade in Washington, DC, Wells marched with the white members of the Illinois delegation, while other members of the Alpha Club marched at the back of the parade, as organizers had ordered women of color to do.
3. World War 1 and the Spanish flu helped the suffrage cause.
Women played vital roles in two events that significantly helped to further the cause of female suffrage. The first was World War I. The second was the Spanish flu pandemic.
When the United States entered World War I in April 1917, thousands of women joined the Army and Navy Nurse Corps, serving both in the United States and on the front lines of the war in Europe. In addition, millions of women volunteered for organizations like the American Red Cross. Women also worked in factories, farming and other essential jobs that the soldiers had left behind.
“People saw these women as incredibly valuable to American society,” historian Allison Lange, author of a recent book on images of the suffrage movement, said. “Posters across the country depicted female nurses in their white uniforms as heroic, including one [poster] that declared that a nurse was the ‘greatest mother in the world’.”
Probably no one was more appreciative of the women’s efforts than President Woodrow Wilson, who threw his support behind female suffrage. “We have made partners of the women in this war. Shall we admit them only to a partnership of suffering and sacrifice and toil and not a partnership of privilege?” he said in an address in the Senate chamber.
In January 1918, the House of Representatives easily passed the suffrage amendment by a vote of 274 to 136. but when the Senate voted on it in September, it fell two votes short of passage.
1918 was an election year, and after that close defeat, the suffragists were ready to spend the next month and a half campaigning against those Senators who did not support the amendment. They also planned to hold rallies in states that had suffrage referendums on the ballot.
Instead the Spanish flu pandemic hit. Illness was everywhere, businesses and government offices were shut down, people were urged to stay home, and large gatherings were banned.
Once again, nurses were urgently needed to fight the pandemic. Women again tended to the sick. This time, the Red Cross, the Army and the Navy reversed their earlier segregationist positions and black nurses were also deployed, according to a June 2019 article in the American Journal of Public Health.
Political campaigning suffered. But suffragists had become very politically sophisticated, and grassroots organizing had been well underway months before the pandemic hit. That, plus gratitude for the contributions of the nurses and others, led to passage of referendums in November 1918 in three out of the four states in which suffragists had championed them. Republicans also won control of both houses of Congress, and in June 1919, the new Republican majority in the Senate finally passed the 19th amendment.
4. Some women actively opposed suffrage; some men actively supported it.
Not all women supported suffrage. The National Association Opposed to Women’s Suffrage, founded by women in 1911, believed that “the majority of women did not want the right to vote, because the men in their lives accurately represented their views.” Furthermore, “…..the great advance of women in the last century — moral, intellectual and economic — has been made without the vote,” an NAOWS pamphlet stated.
On the other hand, suffragists had the formal backing of a number of men’s organizations. The Men’s League for Women’s Suffrage was one of the largest groups. The organization was formed in 1910. By 1912, charter members totaled 20,000 nationwide.
5. The suffrage movement made its own fashion statement.
In the 1850s, Amelia Jenks Bloomer, publisher of a newspaper for women called The Lily, tried to get women to shed their heavy, bulky hoop skirts in favor a a new style that came to be called bloomers.
Bloomers were knee-length skirts with full Turkish-style pantaloons gathered at the ankle. The Lily promoted the bloomers as easier for their wearers to get through doorways, onto carriages and trains and along rainy, muddy streets.
According to the online publication History, Susan B. Anthony and other activists discarded the style after they realized they were getting more attention for their dress than for their message.