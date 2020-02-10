Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles about the 75-year struggle for women’s suffrage.
By 1900, many of the women who had led the fight for suffrage throughout the second half of the 19th century were no longer active in the movement. Susan B. Anthony had stepped down as president of the National American Woman’s Suffrage Association. A few years earlier, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, who had preceded Anthony as NAWSA president, also had retired. By 1906, both women had passed away.
Carrie Chapman Catt, Anthony’s hand-picked successor, took over as president in 1900. She had to step down in 1904 to care for her dying husband and then to help organize the International Woman Suffrage Alliance in Berlin. Dr. Anna Howard Shaw, another Anthony protege, took over as president and served until 1915, when the NAWSA Board re-elected Catt.
In her first presidency, Catt undertook an aggressive campaign to broaden membership. Among the groups she targeted was the Federation of Women’s Clubs and its member organizations. Wealthy society women belonged to these clubs and many were willing to contribute time and money to support worthy causes.
Shaw also made excellent strides with bringing in new members. In their book ,”One Half the People: The Fight for Woman Suffrage,” Ann and Andrew Scott reported that by 1915, NAWSA was close to being the nation’s largest voluntary organization with 2 million members.
From 1900-1915, NAWSA devoted much of its effort to educating the public. It also provided support to those state suffrage organizations where passage of legislation granting full female suffrage seemed like a realistic possibility.
Efforts to win suffrage at the state level increased. In 1896, only four states — Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Idaho — had granted women full suffrage. By 1912, women had won the vote in Washington, California, Oregon, Kansas, and Arizona.
NAWSA leadership got a serious challenge in 1910 from a young activist named Alice Paul. Paul was a University of Pennsylvania doctoral candidate who had just spent a year studying in England, where she had been inspired by British suffragettes to join the militant wing of the movement.
Paul thought state-by-state campaigning would take too long and in southern states, would be ineffective. She wanted the organization to concentrate exclusively on a U.S. constitutional amendment to enfranchise women nationally.
In 1912, Paul applied and was appointed to serve on NAWSA’s Congressional Committee, the group that lobbied legislators on Capitol Hill. Also joining the committee was American suffragist Lucy Burns, whom Paul had met when she was in England and who became her closest co-worker.
Paul also believed the women’s suffrage movement needed some attention-grabbing events. She was impressed by a parade that Harriot Stanton Blatch, the daughter of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, had organized in New York City in 1910, and she decided to organize a bigger one in Washington, DC. She planned it for March 3, 1913, the day before the inaugural parade of Woodrow Wilson, the 28th president of the U.S. It would follow the same route down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House.
The parade included bands, floats, horseback riders, and between 5,000 and 8,000 marchers. Spectator estimates ranged from 100,000 to 300,000.
Despite assurances of police protection, the police provided little help when crowds of men opposed to female suffrage and to the event, mobbed the parade route. A number of participants and spectators were injured, but none of the perpetrators were arrested.
Even though the parade did not come off as planned, the parade generated positive publicity. Even NAWSA officials, who were wary of Paul’s daring tactics, conceded afterwards that the parade and ensuing police debacle drew thousands into the movement who would never have taken any interest in it had the march gone smoothly.
Not satisfied that NAWSA was progressive enough, Paul established a political organization in April 1913 called the Congressional Union for Woman Suffrage. She would use unorthodox tactics to try to pressure President Wilson and members of Congress to support a federal suffrage amendment.
The Democratic Party controlled the presidency and both houses of Congress. The union’s strategy was to put pressure on the Democrats by working for the defeat of all Democratic candidates in the upcoming election, even those who supported suffrage.
NAWSA officials disagreed. They supported President Wilson even though he hadn’t come out in support of an amendment, and they supported any other candidate who endorsed suffrage, regardless of political party.
In December 2013, the NAWSA Board gave Paul an ultimatum. She must step down as chair of the Congressional Union for Woman Suffrage if she wanted to continue as chair of the Congressional Committee. Paul refused, so NAWSA removed her and established a new committee. The NAWSA Board also voted against readmitting the union as an auxiliary member.
In the ensuing three years, the union functioned with energy and militancy. Members collected signatures on petitions, recruited volunteers, raised funds, established suffrage schools. held pageants and parades, and pressured public officials.
In June 1916, the Congressional Union for Woman Suffrage became the National Woman’s Party, whose sole purpose was passage of the Susan B. Anthony federal suffrage amendment.
Ironically, at about the same time, NAWSA changed its mission. In her second presidency, Catt unveiled a plan making a national suffrage amendment a priority and authorizing the creation of a professional lobbying team to work for this goal in Washington. The plan called for funding state suffrage campaigns only if they met very strict requirements.
So now both organizations were ready to fight for a Constitutional amendment. But they would use very different tactics to win the day, the subject of the next article.