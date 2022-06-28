SEBRING — Protestors chanted “‘Pro-life’ is a lie, women will die” and raised blood-red hands in front of motorists passing the courthouse Tuesday.
They carried signs saying, “It’s my right to join the fight” and “We won’t go back” (to coat hangars).
It was all part of a local protest to the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 declaration that the constitutional right to abortion, upheld for nearly a half century, no longer exists. Though abortion is still legal in Florida and at least 20 other states, the procedure will be banned in at least 26 states within 30 days.
“With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, we understand that in Florida we are still safe as of right now,” said Kayla Jones, who organized the small protest. “We are speaking for the women who are not safe. We are speaking so Gov. Ron Desantis hears us and keeps our rights in place.”
Cerina Palmer and Kaile Noble also held up signs in front of the courthouse under the hot noonday sun. Palmer worries that because doctors can be arrested for performing the procedure, women will have to resort to homemade remedies to end pregnancies.
“I’m here for the women who can’t be here, the women who have lost their lives to unsafe, at-home abortions,” she said. “And for the women forced to go through their pregnancies that they did not want to keep. I’m here to be their voice.”
Noble said victims of rape or incest – especially girls and young women – could be robbed of their futures twice.
“Girls can get pregnant at a very young age; it is not right for a 10-year-old to be forced to have a pregnancy due to being raped,” Noble said. “Think of all the children that will end up in the foster system. They are almost guaranteed to be abused both mentally and physically.”
Santera Bennett joined the protest a short time after it began. She said anti-abortion laws create an impossible choice: during a difficult childbirth, should the doctor save the life of the baby or the life of the mother?
“How are you going to choose one over the other? Are you going to put the child in foster care?” she asked.
Evan Dressel brought a cooler of water for the group and joined the line. He believes Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas when he urged the court to go after other rights.
“Roe v. Wade’s foundation was the right to privacy in general, and was used to justify other rulings, such as the use of contraception and the just the right of interracial marriage,” Dressel said. “This is the perfect example of why down-ticket voting is important. This issue forced the Republicans to be on the wrong side of an issue.”
Xavi Yancey, who also held up a sign, said “It’s important to have a right to choose whether to complete a pregnancy,” she said. “Making abortions illegal endangers women’s lives.”
The anti-abortion movement in America, which was led by religious organizations and well-funded pro-life nonprofits, equates abortion with murder. Roe V. Wade was established law for just about 50 years.
“The two recent candidates to the Supreme Court said they would protect abortion rights during Senate confirmation hearings so I feel betrayed,” Palmer said.
Abortion is a common practice worldwide.
The World Health Organizations says that about 40-50 million abortions are performed worldwide each year, which works out to be about 125,000 abortions every single day.
According to WHO, abortion is the leading cause of death in the world. Second is heart disease, with cancer rounding out the top three.