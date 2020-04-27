This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote. This is the fifth in a series of articles about the history of the amendment.
By the early 20th century, the female suffrage movement was growing in popularity and acceptance But racial prejudice was also growing.
The Southern states strongly opposed extending the vote to black women for fear it would increase the political advantage and power of African Americans. Southern states were already enforcing Jim Crow laws to prevent black men from exercising their right to vote. The Southern states also were strong believers in state’s rights and were especially disdainful of a possible federal constitutional amendment.
The focus of the female suffrage movement changed as a result. Under the leadership of Susan B. Anthony’s hand-picked successor, Carrie Chapman Catt, the National American Women’s Suffrage Association began aggressively recruiting white middle-class women with time and money to commit to the movement but little interest in the issues confronting black women.
NAWSA also bent over backwards to appeal to white women and men in the South in an attempt to get them to support female suffrage and to organize local suffragist chapters.
Because they did not want to offend Southern movement members, and because of their own racial biases, NAWSA leadership barred black suffragists from belonging to the organization and attending its conventions.
Nor were NAWSA leaders willing to take a stand on any issues of importance to blacks. A motion asking NAWSA to condemn segregated public transportation was tabled, and another one, asking NAWSA to denounce white supremacy was not allowed to be introduced.
In 1913, shortly after her appointment to NAWSA’s Congressional Committee, activist Alice Paul organized a Women’s Suffrage Parade in Washington, DC. When black suffragists asked to attend, Paul worried that “the participation of negroes would upset white Southern voters,” and she urged them not to come. When they showed up, parade organizers issued an order requiring black women to march at the back of the parade.
Ida B. Wells, a black suffragist attending with the white Illinois Equal Suffrage Association, defied the order and marched with her delegation, flanked on either side by two IESA colleagues and friends.
Unable to affiliate with NAWSA, black suffragists in the North began to establish their own women’s clubs with prominent black women as members.
In 1892, Boston civil rights leader and suffragist Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin founded the Women’s Era Club, the first black women’s club in Boston and one of the first in the country. Ruffin also was founder, editor and publisher of the club’s monthly newspaper.
Using the newspaper as a way to reach other groups, Ruffin organized a national convention in 1895 which was attended by representatives of 42 black women’s clubs from 14 states, including Washington, D.C., New York and Chicago.
Realizing that there’s power in numbers, convention delegates voted to form the National Federation of African American Women. One year later, NFAAW merged with other groups to form the National Association of Colored Women. Its first president was prominent suffragist and social reform leader Mary Church Terrell. In 1904, NACW incorporated and became the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs.
Adopting the motto “Climbing, As We Lift,” the NACWC campaigned for women’s suffrage and against lynching and Jim Crow laws. It also worked on social and economic reforms to improve the status of Black women, men, and children, and the communities in which they lived. By 1918, membership in the NACWC had grown to 300,000.
It was largely due to the leadership of Ruffin and Terrell that the NACWC became the most prominent organization formed during the African American suffrage movement.
By the second decade of the 20th century, a number of states had passed legislation granting women the right to vote in select elections.
When the Illinois legislature passed a law in 1913 giving women the right to vote for municipal and presidential candidates, there was a white contingent in Chicago that wanted to restrict suffrage.
That’s when Ida B. Wells, the same lady who marched with whites in the 1913 parade and who was also noted for her anti-lynching speeches and campaigns, established the Alpha Suffrage Club.
According to historian Susan Ware, the club threw itself into block-by-block canvassing in the city’s predominantly black second ward and registered close to 7,300 female voters. In 1915, Oscar dePriest became Chicago’s first black alderman. Women’s votes were crucial to his victory.
Black suffragists worried that they might be written out of national suffrage legislation, despite the fact that they had campaigned so fervently for it. But when NAWSA leaders lobbied for a federal constitutional amendment, it was always for passage of the Susan B. Anthony Amendment which called for universal suffrage.
Congress passed the 19th amendment on June 4, 1919. Of the 36 states that ratified it, only three were in the South — Arkansas, Tennessee, and Texas. The other eight Southern states rejected the amendment or did not vote at all. So apparently NAWSA’s attempts to rally the South behind female suffrage had made little impact.
For white women, the adoption of the 19th amendment marked a political victory. For black women, it led to the start of the same discrimination that Black men faced after passage of the 14th and 15th amendments. It wouldn’t be until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed that racial barriers to voting, such as poll taxes and literacy tests, would be banned.
What role did Florida play in the suffrage movement? That’s the subject of article 6.