SEBRING — As you thank veterans for their service, take time today to thank women.
The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners has recognized June 12, 2022 as Women’s Veterans Day, established nationally in 2017 to coincide with the day in 1948 when President Harry S. Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, allowing women to serve as regular military.
It was in no small part thanks to Col. Mary Hallaren, of the first training class of the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps — later the Women’s Army Corps (WAC). She advocated for female integration in the military. Then in 1989, Capt. Linda L. Bray of the 988th Military Police Company from Fort Benning, Georgia, led a successful attack on Panamanian Defense Forces. That led the military to revisit its prohibition on women in combat roles, ending it in 2013.
By 2015, and Capt. Kristen Griest and 1st Lt. Shaye Haver became the first two women to earn the Ranger Tab.
Retired Army Gen. Ann E. Dunwoody became the first woman to reach a four-star officer rank in 2008. Among her colleagues was Maj. Gen. Mary E. Clarke, the first to obtain her rank and the last commander of the WAC before it was integrated into regular service in 1978.
Clarke also became the first women to command a major military installation at Fort McClellan by Anniston, Alabama. Sgt. Brela Crouch, a Highlands County resident, served as a drill sergeant there. Among many posts, she also served with U.S. Army air defense six kilometers from the East German border in Fulda, West Germany.
When the Berlin Wall came down in 1989, everyone went on red alert, Crouch said. Told, “They broke through the wall,” it wasn’t until after a harrowing night that her base learned “they” were civilians not troops, and “broke through” meant “took it down.”
Crouch said visiting East Germany was “stepping back in time,” with ruins from World War II and desperation from rationing.
“A lady at a (West Berlin) food market had an orange in one hand and an apple in the other and was crying,” Crouch said. “She had not seen fruit in 20 years.”
As for women in the military, Crouch said she, knowing how to handle a weapon from a rural upbringing, had an advantage over those who had never held a gun. Training was everything, Crouch said. In the barracks, Crouch was on the top bunk directly under the light. When it went on, she’d jump out and land on her feet at attention.
Once while visiting her parents, her mother flipped on her bedroom light, and Crouch hit the floor, standing straight, still asleep.
Her mom yelled to her dad, “Come here! You’ve got to see this!”
From a drill sergeant perspective, Crouch said mixing male and female units had problems with harassment, insubordination and fraternization. Male and female troops both would break rules just to break rules, Crouch said.
Today, soldiers can be single mothers. In her day, Crouch said, pregnancy meant being discharged.
Some women used gender to get preferential treatment, Crouch said, but if there was a dispute, the man usually won out. It was a “take it or leave it” situation, she said, and those who wanted to stay accepted it and kept going.
“At that time, you were set up to fail,” Crouch said. “When you didn’t, you got their respect.”
Crouch said when she changed posts every three years, and had to re-earn respect, and would.
“Once you’re established, you’re OK,” Crouch said.
Michelle Rigterink, now at the Highlands County Veterans Services Office, served as U.S. Navy Aviation Storekeeper 2nd Class from 1977 to 1981, at the Naval Air Stations at Moffett Field, near her hometown, and at Cubi Point in the Philippines.
The G.I. Bill encouraged her to enlist, where she found great joy in being an expediter, part of the crew gathering parts and avionics to keep reconnaissance planes ready to fly for 12-hour shifts over the ocean.
“It’s something an 18-21 year old found thoroughly exciting,” Rigterink said.
The supply depots had professional leaders, Rigterink said, and she found it to be a positive environment.
“A lot of people never get that opportunity,” Rigterink said. “The U.S. military gave that to me.”
Being in the military gave her the opportunity to travel and see the world. Okinawa was beautiful, she said, but she saw incredible poverty in the Philippines while every hotel in Hong Kong had a five-star rating.
At 18 or 19, you couldn’t change reality, Rigterink said, but wouldn’t trade those memories. She remains grateful for all the opportunities she had, and sometimes wishes she’d stayed in.
“It’s a great career,” Rigterick said.
Crouch, who turns 68 in July, would not hesitate to report if called again. Even now, 29 years since retiring, when she walks on a military base, the camaraderie returns and she’s home.
“When an officer walks by, I want to salute,” Crouch said. “It’s total instinct.”