Have you ever looked up with wonder at the night sky that is draped in twinkling stars? Or has some comment touched your heart in such a special way that you never have forgotten it? Perhaps, you’ve visited a place and will always remember how you felt at a certain moment there.
Sometimes it’s easy to wander the earth…our daily lives and routines almost choke out any sense of wonder. That makes me think of an old Christmas carol, I Wonder as I Wander.
It helps me remember to include Christ in my mind and heart as I go about living; to think about him and all that his birth, life, death and resurrection means. How Jesus has transformed my life through faith and by his grace. Then the simplest becomes profound.
When that happens, wonder fills one’s being and exceedingly great joy bubbles up and overflows…much like what happened when the shepherds heard the glad tidings from heaven when Jesus was born. And, how the Magi felt as seen in Matthew 2:10 NKJV when they saw the star.
“…behold, the star which they had seen in the East went before them till it came and stood over where the young Child was. When they saw the star, they rejoiced with exceedingly great joy.
I like to think that wonder accompanied these eye witnesses to our Savior’s birth…much like it did when Mary embraced all that was happening and “kept all these things and pondered them in her heart.”
Under the night sky while in Colorado some years ago, I stood in wonder when I saw a sky so brilliantly cloaked in stars that exceedingly great joy welled up inside me.
While on a hayride at night with our toddler grandson a long while back, twinkling lights and beautiful animated figures greeted us on every side. He was so transfixed by it all. And then, a live Nativity scene was before us. And he exclaimed with effervescent wonder and joy, “Look Gramma, the real baby Jesus!”
Or the awe I felt on a starry night some twenty years ago when we visited The Holy Land Experience in Florida (which, unfortunately, is now closed). The reenactment of Jesus’ birth complete with camels, donkeys, sheep, shepherds, angels and wise men along with spectacular music filled my senses. I felt so embraced by God’s love. Truly wonder and exceedingly great joy brought me to tears.
So, as we continue our journeys here on this earth, let’s keep a watchful eye on the heavens.
Wonder…with exceedingly great joy. He is coming again!