A rich member of a congregation went to the preacher and said, “I want you and your wife to take a three-month trip to the Holy Lands at my expense. When you come back, I’ll have a surprise for you.” The preacher accepted the offer, and he and his wife were off on their trip.
Three months later, they returned home and were met by the wealthy gentleman. He told them that while they were gone, he had constructed a new church building. “It’s the finest building money can buy,” he said. “No expense was spared.” And, he was right. It was a magnificent structure inside and out.
However, there was one rather striking difference. There was only one pew and it was at the very back. “A church building with only one pew?” asked the preacher. “You just wait until Sunday,” replied the rich man.
When the time came for the Sunday service, the early arrivals entered the building and sat down on the one pew. When it was full, a switch clicked silently, a circuit closed, gears meshed, a belt moved, and the rear pew automatically began to move forward. When it reached the front of the auditorium, it came to a stop. At the same time, another empty pew appeared at the back from down below. More people sat down, and the process continued. Pews filled and moved forward until the building was finally full from the front all the way to the back.
“Wonderful!” exclaimed the preacher. “Simply marvelous!”
The service began, and the preacher started to deliver his sermon. He launched into his text, and when noontime came, he still was going strong with no end to the lesson in sight. Suddenly, a bell sounded and a trap door in the floor behind the podium dropped wide open. The preacher disappeared, abruptly bringing the sermon to an end.
“Wonderful!” exclaimed the congregation. “Simply marvelous!”
Do we sometimes place more emphasis on the church building, where people sit, or the length of the service than we do on worshiping God and doing so in a manner that is pleasing to Him? Jesus once talked with a woman who inquired about the right place to worship God rather than the right way to worship God. Jesus responded in John 4:23 by saying, “But an hour is coming, and now is, when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth; for such people the Father seeks to be His worshipers.”
Are you a true worshiper? Is pleasing God and following His will in worship to Him your priority, or is the building, sitting on the back row, or a short sermon more important? Jesus said, “God is spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth.”
How we worship matters to God. Therefore, let us all be diligent to worship God with the proper attitude and in the proper ways of worship that are outlined in God’s eternal word, the Bible.
