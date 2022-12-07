If you wander around any of the many wonderful wild places in Florida this time of year, you may be surprised to see so much wildlife wandering around. Just as humans enjoy the mild temperatures in Florida during the winter months, wildlife also takes advantage of the warmer climate. As many animals in cooler climates reduce their activity, or even hibernate, when the temperature drops, wildlife in Florida continues to be active throughout winter.

Black bears in northern populations are not active this time of year, denning for several months while it is cold, and food is not available. However, male and non-pregnant female Florida black bears may only den for a few weeks when temperatures become too cold. Food is typically available year-round here due to Florida’s mild winters and Florida black bears wander around during winter months in search of their next snack.

