SEBRING — George Leonard Wood Jr., charged as an accessory to the 2017 murder of Joshua Hickey, will no longer have a lengthy sentence hanging over his head.
Hickey was shot to death in his Sebring driveway as he was performing a marijuana deal, Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives said in their incident report. Several suspects were at the scene, adding to the complexity of the case.
Wood, however, was at home in Okeechobee County at the moment of the shooting, but the suspects drove to his home, creating a depository of evidence for police to find.
As for the accessory to the murder charge, the Sept. 24 agreement with prosecutors stipulates simply that: “The state of Florida has no evidence that Mr. Wood was involved in the murder of Mr. Hickey in Highlands County.”
That statement is the result of a defense strategy that successfully nullified marijuana from the murder scene and a gun stolen from the murdered victim in Wood’s Clewiston house; negated the murder weapon found in a car on Wood’s property; eliminated a phone call from alleged shooter Johan Wendon Holder to Wood after the shooting, and diluted the fact that Okeechobee County Sheriff’s SWAT teams had to remove Holder from Wood’s house after the shooting.
Things didn’t look good for Wood at the time of the murder. According to the state’s stipulation, the married man who lives with his wife and child got a call from Holder, the shooter, asking if he could record music at his house. When Holder arrived, he brought marijuana into the house, police said. Prosecutors believe Holder also hid the gun stolen from Hickey under a sink in Wood’s house.
When SWAT suddenly arrived at his house at 5 a.m. the morning after the killing, a surprised Wood, his wife and child immediately vacated the house. They were outside as SWAT attempted to get Holder out of Wood’s house. Holder eventually surrendered and he, Wood, and several other people linked to the crime were arrested and charged as accomplices. The suspects were linked in a complex case built upon cell tower records, Facebook and Instagram messaging, as well as texted videos and still images of the victims together or apart, before and after the crime.
Wood, however, did plead guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, for which Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada sentenced him to 18 months in prison on Aug. 5.
Wood is scheduled to plead guilty to the marijuana possession charge on Oct. 18.