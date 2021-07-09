SEBRING — George Leonard Wood, who was charged as an accessory to the 2017 shooting death of Joshua Hickey in his Sebring driveway, will be sentenced Aug. 5.
Wood, who was at home in Clewiston when a friend shot and killed Hickey during a marijuana deal, was among five men arrested for the crime.
Before it was over, Wood watched Hendry County Sheriff’s deputies, Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives, and Palm Beach County SWAT pull the alleged shooter, Johan Wendon Holder, from his house.
Though Wood wasn’t at the scene of the killing about 65 miles away in Sebring, Highlands County detectives say because Holder fled to his home, it made Wood an accessory after the fact to second degree murder with a firearm. Wood also caught another charge: possession of a firearm by a felon.
Highlands detectives, starting with a single cell phone number, eventually linked three other men to the Hickey’s killing.
By matching an address on Holder ‘s phone, detectives tracked Holder to Wood’s home in Clewiston. Because Holder had fled to his house, and he’d spoken to Holder by phone before and after the shooting, detectives charged Wood as an accessory to the murder.
Prosecutors dropped the accessory to murder charge recently when Wood agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charge of gun possession by a felon.
Wood, however, still faces up to 15 years when Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada sentences him Aug. 5.
Holder’s next court appearance is a July 22 pretrial conference. He is charged with robbery with a firearm, second degree murder with a firearm and carjacking with a firearm, for allegedly fleeing the scene in a stolen car.