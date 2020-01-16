SEBRING — Shoppers at Lakeshore Mall last Saturday were treated to a surprise afternoon. The Highlands Woodcarvers set up tables in the mall atrium to display their creations and show the process of creating gorgeous carvings of birds, fish, caricatures, realistic humans, walking sticks and other miniatures.
The woodcarver club has 40 members. Eric Maron is their President. He said, “We meet every Saturday and Wednesday morning at the Sebring Recreation Club. We are a wood carving club for the beginner or experienced carver. We are willing to help beginners of 18 years of age and older to get started wood carving.”
Wood carver Charlie Portes from Upper New York was visited by Ken and Danna Granger. Danna said, “Charlie carved me a hummingbird, one side a bird, the other side a donkey.” Portes said, “I don’t sell my creations. I give them away.”
Bob Seybolt has lived in Sebring for 16 years. He was carving a mini clipper ship while guests watched him do his craft. “I started carving in 1976 and have fun with it.” He has carved over 250 items and does not sell his pieces either, but enjoys showing them at shows. He loves to help people get started in carving.
Gary Merriman, his brother Mike and his wife Nancy visited all the carvers. Gary said, “I used to do woodworking and have many carver friends.” His wife added, “The pieces are so intricate and beautiful.”
Gene Hanford started to carve over 15 years ago. His display of “Kids on a Bench,” a 4- to 6-month process was admired by the visitors.
Robert Foy brought his son Zion and Cleopathra Reid just to view the exhibits and talk to the carvers. They especially enjoyed viewing the creations of Bob Sharp.
The annual Highlands Woodcarvers Show is set for Saturday Feb. 8 at the Sebring Recreation Center. Besides displays by the carvers, various woods are sold along with the tools of the hobby. It’s traditionally been a packed house of visitors admiring the magnificent masterpieces. Visit their site at highlandswoodcarvers.com to find out more about these carvers and their meetings and events.