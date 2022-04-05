SEBRING — Jamarcus Donte Wooden, 30, of Avon Park, was booked by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday for an attempted murder incident on Nov. 22. The defendant will be facing charges of aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill and attempted murder premeditated, first degree.
On Nov. 22, HCSO responded to a shooting about 3:35 p.m. near the intersection of Hal McRae Boulevard and S. Delaney Avenue. According to the warrant report, the victim said he was in a verbal altercation that turned physical with his sister.
The report states the victim was speaking to a witness about the incident on S. Delaney Avenue not far from Hal McRae Boulevard. The men were talking next to a car with the witness’s mother inside it.
According to the report, the victim saw Wooden’s vehicle on Hal McRae Boulevard stop at the intersection and shoot at him.
The victim was able to identify Wooden as the driver as well as a passenger in the car. The victim knew Wooden personally.
On Nov. 23, the detective was able to see surveillance video of the area around the intersection. They saw he car in question and corroborate the victims story. The video shows a “black in color object” from the driver’s side of the car. “This is believed to be a firearm,” the report stated.
Deputies found four spent shell casings at the scene. The aggravated assault charge was due to the shooting in the direction of the witnesses.
Wooden is being held without bond in the county jail.