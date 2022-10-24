Minnesota Illinois Football

Illinois running back Chase Brown celebrates his touchdown off a pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Minnesota, Oct. 15, in Champaign, Ill.

 CHARLES REX AGORGAST/AP PHOTO

It has been an eventful stretch for Chase Brown.

The Illinois star became the season’s first 1,000-yard rusher in the Football Bowl Subdivision on Oct. 15 and only the third player in program history to reach the milestone in back-to-back years.

