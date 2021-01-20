(A recent letter writer) would have much better luck driving “to Indiana, Ohio or Michigan and steal a shot from their allotment” than we would have driving from Northern Kentucky to Florida just to “steal a shot.” Two of my friends in Northern Kentucky (run by Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, who is under impeachment threat from a republican state congress for trying to save lives) are scheduled for their vaccine shots on Jan. 22, 2021. We, on the other hand, who have a home in Sebring, as well as a home in Northern Kentucky, are living down here this winter, pumping money into the local economy and participating in volunteer work in Florida, cannot get a shot and are very unlikely to receive one anyways soon. We may very well have to wait until we return to Kentucky to get our shots.
I believe that a lot of the problems facing this country are caused by people making statements with absolutely no evidence whatsoever. Then, this newspaper (which I actually like and read every day that it is delivered) reprints those irresponsible statements (“County pushing for more vaccines” Jan. 17, 2021) … and a conspiracy theory is born.
We are all Americans. Only to narrow-minded, selfish, self-important people would it matter in which state people receive their vaccines. The important thing is for everyone to receive the vaccine. I apologize for being so blunt, but I am so sick of our country (and now state) being turned against each other through speculation and gossip. People have a responsibility to do research before making accusations. Words have consequences.
I sincerely hope (the writer) receives his shot, but I hope everyone else does too.
Thank you.
Susan Bridges
Sebring