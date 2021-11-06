It is possible that you have been to an event recently where you heard the crowd chant, “Let’s go, Brandon.” If you are blissfully ignorant, you may think there was a guy named Brandon at the event that everyone was rooting for. Or maybe the crowd was a fan of the town of Brandon, Florida and wanted everyone to know it.
Here I am, about to burst your bubble.
“Let’s go, Brandon” is a code phrase. The phrase stands for (in as delicate a way I can put it and have it printed in the newspaper) dropping the f-bomb and adding, “Joe Biden.” It’s basically cursing the president of the United States.
According to an article I read at www.floridatoday.com, the code phrase came into being on Oct. 2 when an NBC sports reporter was interviewing one Brandon Brown who’d just won a NASCAR race in Alabama. The reporter heard the crowd chanting and assumed they were calling, “Let’s go, Brandon,” to cheer on the driver. In fact, they were chanting the curse I explained above.
“Let’s go, Brandon” has appeared all over social media. It’s been a feature at a lot of sporting events. Some people take great delight in it. “I’m not cursing,” they proclaim proudly. These people have issues with President Biden and feel this is the perfect way to express those feelings.
Well, I want to spend the rest of this column talking to those who claim to be Christians. Others might get something out of it and are welcome to keep reading. But my comments especially apply to those who claim to be followers of Jesus.
If you claim to be a Christian, and you are merrily chanting “Let’s go, Brandon” fully understanding what it means ... with all due respect, those are mutually exclusive. You cannot curse the leader of our country and say you follow Christ.
Let me be clear: I’m not saying you must like or agree with President Biden’s policies. I certainly don’t. But it’s one thing to disagree with what’s going on, and another to be vulgar and unchristian.
“But I’m just saying, ‘Let’s go, Brandon.’ That’s not vulgar.” Oh, please. We know what you mean. And what you mean is vulgar, degrading and wrong.
Open your Bible. Find me a verse where God commands his people to curse their leaders. Go ahead ... I’ll wait. (And if you do find one, email me at laura@laurahware.com. I don’t think one exists, but I could be wrong.)
While I’m waiting, I’ll point out that Matthew chapter five, beginning in verse 43, tells us to love our enemies and pray for them. First Timothy chapter two, beginning in verse one, says to pray for all men, and names our leaders. Remember, Paul wrote this when Roman emperors were in charge – and trust me, they were a lot harsher than any American president.
Yes. Pray for them. Yes. Love them, not hate. While we are indeed called to hate evil, we are not called to hate men. Sadly, too many people fail to make the distinction.
I’m not saying you must become a Joe Biden supporter. I am saying you can’t claim to be a Christian and ignore Jesus’s teachings on how to treat others.
And don’t try to wriggle out of it by claiming the other side started the nastiness. By doing what you say they did, you testify that they were right to do so. If you really disagreed with it, you wouldn’t engage in it yourself.
All I’m saying is that if you claim to be a Christian and I hear “Let’s go, Brandon” come out of your mouth, you’d better be cheering on Brandon, Florida. Or a guy named Brandon. If not, don’t be surprised if I doubt your commitment to God. The Bible says we will be known by our fruits – and “Let’s go Brandon” is rotten to the core.
Think about it.