Words that hide the truth
Democrats love mincing words to hide the true meaning behind them. Let’s just look at a few, “women’s health” aka abortion; “climate change” aka human cause global warming; “restrictive voting” aka photo I.D.; “voting rights bill” aka one party rule; “infrastructure bill” aka social spending; “critical race theory” aka no good whites; “shovel ready projects” aka environmental or social spending; “living constitution” aka change at will; “racism” aka any ideology that differs to theirs.
Bruce Tooker
Sebring