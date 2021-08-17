Democrats love mincing words to hide the true meaning behind them. Let’s just look at a few: “women’s health” aka abortion, “climate change” aka human cause global warming, “restrictive voting” aka photo I.D., “voting rights bill” aka one party rule, “infrastructure bill “ aka social spending, “critical race theory” aka no good whites, “shovel ready projects” aka environmental or social spending, “living constitution” aka change at will, “racism” aka any ideology that differs to theirs.
Bruce Tooker
Sebring