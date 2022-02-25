SEBRING — Lane changes on the Sebring Parkway will occur today and work will switch sides.
Sebring Parkway’s northbound lanes from U.S. 27 to Youth Care Lane will reopen, which the southbound lanes from DeSoto Road to U.S. 27 will close for the remainder of the project.
Motorists and business customers and staff need to be aware that access to the businesses in the Phase IIB southbound area will change slightly while still being available. Access via Physicians Way will remain available.
The Phase IIB area is the portion of Sebring Parkway that begins at DeSoto Road and extends to U.S. 27.
Next week, Feb. 28 to March 4, sewer and watermain work will take place in Phase IIB. Other projects for the week include clearing and grubbing, and embankment and excavation in Phase IIB southbound, outside of the roadway; milling of roadway in the southbound lanes, and pour concrete traffic separators at turn lanes in the Phase IIA area.
Phase IIA is the portion of the Parkway that begins at Youth Care Lane and extends to DeSoto Road.
Construction trucks are expected to be entering the leaving the Parkway during this work. All motorists are asked to use caution and to please follow any flagmen directions, detours and traffic control devices in place throughout the entire project area.