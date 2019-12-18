SEBRING — Work is starting this week on the West Center Street beautification project designed to provide an appealing link between the Sebring Circle and the city’s waterfront area.
Two bids were received for the project, titled “Sebring CRA Revitalization of the West Center-Rotary Park Corridor” — Excavation Point, Inc., of Sebring for $180,038 and Cobb Site Development, Inc., of Wauchula for $249,853. The project was awarded to the low bid from Excavation Point.
Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said things started happening Monday on the project, but she didn’t have details of the initial work.
Polston Engineering is handling the construction administration, she noted.
“This is our connection to the waterfront,” Vazquez said. “It is sort of teeing us up for our waterfront redevelopment, hopefully in the near future.”
The City Council approved of the CRA doing a request for quote for a consultant to assist in designing the waterfront.
“So that is something the CRA will be working on as part of the major project. [We want to] determine what we want that to look like, what the community wants it to look like and how much it is going to cost,” Vazquez said. “That way we can plan on our end when it will be feasible to undertake the project based on our budget.”
The West Center Street project description states it is for the demolition and construction of West Center Street. The purpose of this project is to form a more cohesive and visually harmonized link between the city’s downtown Circle Park and Rotary Park, the City Pier, and the Cultural District.
The goal is to encourage residents and visitors alike to see the union and want to move between the two previously disengaged sites. The revitalization will make West Center Avenue appear to be a cohesive part of and in reality, a stylistic, visual, and physical extension of the downtown area, not just a street connecting two destinations.
The project calls for removing the existing sidewalks; removing tree roots and grading the area to install eight-foot wide paver sidewalks on both sides of the street; and installing multiple palm trees on each side of the street, tree grates, irrigation, lighting, sodding, parking spot striping and crosswalks.