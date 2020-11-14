SEBRING — A company-issued work truck went missing one day in late October, but the company owner found it later that day at another address.
Sebring police staked out the location, and when the truck left, they stopped it and have now charged the driver, Aylssa Nicole Napier, 26, with grand theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.
She was recently arrested on a warrant and is being held in the Highlands County Jail in lieu of $7,000 bond.
Offense reports dating back to Oct. 26 state that an employee of Yarbrough Tires reported at 5 a.m. that day that someone had stolen his take-home work truck from his driveway on Youth Care Lane.
The 2002 Ford F-150 pickup, valued at $10,000, had a toolbox bed on it containing various tools valued at a total of $1,500, a $3,500 air compressor, a $2,500 bead breaker (for taking tires off rims) and a $600 air jack.
The total reported loss was $18,100.
The man said he recalled hearing an engine start up at 2 a.m. but didn’t think anything of it and went back to sleep. It wasn’t until the next morning that he realized it was his work truck.
That same day, not five hours later at 9:35 a.m., business owner Daniel Yarbrough called the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office consolidated dispatch to report he “was at that time looking at his stolen truck,” reports said.
It was at a house on Third Street in Sebring, south of Kenilworth Boulevard two blocks from L&M Food Store.
Sebring police converged on the area and stopped the truck when it left the house, reports said.
According to reports, someone had used primer paint in an attempt to cover the company logo and markings on the truck.
Police identified Napier as the driver. They obtained a statement from her, which was redacted from reports.
Officers interviewed two other people, one of whom had allegedly spent the night at the house with Napier. That person recalled seeing Napier leave the house in the truck, but did not know how she got it.
The second person, a passenger with Napier at the time of the traffic stop, said he was walking up Third Street when he saw Napier, a friend, parked with the truck at a nearby residence.
He asked her for a ride to Mike Kahn Road, and she agreed, reports said. She was driving him there when police stopped her.
He also did not know how she got the truck.