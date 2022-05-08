SEBRING – The widening of Sebring Parkway from U.S. 27 and Desoto Road is nearing completion as crews pour concrete to complete the artistic roundabout that serves as the project’s centerpiece.
Drivers and pedestrians have been diverted from full use of the parkway since improvements began in October 2020. Depending on which side of the thoroughfare was being widened, traffic was constrained northbound, other times southbound as the road was converted from two lanes to four lanes. Sebring Parkway’s northbound lanes are now open from U.S. 27 to Youth Care Lane, but the southbound lanes are closed as the roundabout curbing is completed.
The decorative walkway on the roundabout, which is on the parkway just north of HCA Florida’s Highlands Hospital, is being poured this week. The stamped concrete will provide an artistic pedestrian area. The center of the roundabout will be landscaped and the parkway should be open to traffic in both directions next month, a Bergeron Land Development Inc. supervisor told the Highlands News-Sun this week.
“We’re doing Desoto to U.S. 27 and all of it is getting paved around the same time, right now it’s scheduled for late May or early June,” said Sean Nicholl, project manager. “The striping to mark the road and permanent signage will come mid- to late June. The plan is for the road to be open north to south by mid-June.”
Frustrated drivers have expressed themselves during the project, he said.
“I’m sure the people of Sebring will be happy for it to wind up,” Nicholl said. “We’ve had a few people screaming at us outside their car windows.”
Bergeron, which has offices in Clewiston, Orlando, Palm Beach, Southport, and other Florida locations, has completed other large roadway projects on Florida Turnpike, Sawgrass Expressway, I-595, and other highways and roads in Fort Lauderdale and South Florida. The company also contracts with Southwest Florida Water Management District to improve canals, dikes, access roads, and other construction for the district.
Meanwhile, crews from Curb Systems of Southwest Florida poured concrete Friday to complete the decorative sidewalk on the eastern half of the roundabout. Dean Adams, construction manager with Curb Systems, said each cement truck carries 10 cubic yards of concrete.
“Putting the concrete down is half of it, stamping the design is the hard part,” Adams said.
As the wet concrete is poured and raked, workers use stamps to create the look of brick or other patterns in the concrete before it dries. The result is a non-slip surface for pedestrians that allows rainwater to quickly dissipate.
Thursday’s pour is the beginning of the end of the curbing work. Once the inside and outside curbs of the wide walkway are poured, Curb Systems pours 10-inch deep concrete the workers then stamp between those curbs, said the job foreman.
Adams says a shortage of Portland cement makes projects a challenge. The Town of Lake Placid also found the same thing when trying to price the construction of a new advanced wastewater sewage plant.
“It’s hard to get concrete today, there’s a shortage of Portland cement,” Adams said. “Without Portland cement, you don’t have concrete.”
Workers have a tinge of sadness when large projects move toward the last phase. Workers on the Sebring Parkway project have been working together for more than a year.
For Robert Roehrig, who drives a loader and other equipment, it’s about a job well-done but good memories working with other guys facing such a large task.
“I am the only crew member who lives in the Sebring area,” he said. “I met some great guys at Bergeron.”
Adams agrees. “It’s an event that everyone shares,” Adams says. “There’s pride when you drive past and see it done. You feel you’ve accomplished something when you’re done.”
Nicholl agrees.
“People put a lot of hard work into this project, so they build a bit of a bond,” he said.