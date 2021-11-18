LAKE PLACID — On a quiet side street off Placid Lake Boulevard sits a corner lot house with shade oaks, clover grass, a pool and a litter of 10 Belgian Malinois shepherd pups.
The recently weaned and vaccinated litter mates will soon begin training for their careers in law enforcement or personal assistance.
Brianna Holzerland, owner of Holzerland Protection Dogs, said she and her chief employee, Amy Romine, keep the rest of their pups and dogs at the business and training facility in Venus. When ready, the dogs get flown all over the country to serve with law enforcement agencies as drug-sniffing or suspect-apprehending K-9 officers.
She also donates dogs to deserving veterans, those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and/or depression, especially if they have worked with Malinois dogs in the service, since handlers need to understand the breed.
“These are work dogs. We vet people,” Holzerland said.
Although not everyone in their neighborhood understands her purpose in having dogs at the house, Holzerland said, she hopes some local publicity will help, along with her regular television interviews. As she did in July, Holzerland expects to make another appearance soon on FOXNews in New York City to reveal the next veteran to receive a support dog. She has also given dogs to veterans on FOX13 in Tampa.
“The veterans, law enforcement officers — they’re protecting us and taking care of us,” Romine said. “The least we can do for them is give them a puppy, and help take care of them.”
“What makes it all worthwhile is when they call back and say, ‘You saved my life,’” Holzerland said.
Holzerland said she will also start rescuing shelter dogs, especially those on the kill list, because some people want an older canine. The Malinois, also called a “Mal,” is described by breeders as “protective, strong and territorial,” as well as “alert, loyal and loving,” making it a good guard dog and a family companion.
Monday found Holzerland cradling a furball named Wendy just outside the backyard fence, and later another smaller tufty pup named Penelope Cruz. Meanwhile, she had their mother dog, Wilma, demonstrate how easy it is for a sleek and agile 65-pound dog to scale a 6-foot chain link fence. Were she not exhausted by pups, Holzerland said, Wendy could have cleared the fence in a single running jump — perfect for chasing a suspect.
Later that morning, Holzerland demonstrated Wilma’s obedience training, with a biscuit as a reward, caught without touching the ground.
Well-trained K-9s are not cheap, as law enforcement agencies will attest, costing in the tens of thousands of dollars. It pays the bills. Romine quoted a recent veterinary bill of $6,500, health certifications at $700 per dog and $1,700 per month for food — 27 or more 45-pound bags of Science Diet kibble and fresh chicken.
They do it to ensure healthy dogs, both as officers and as helpers, Romine and Holzerland said.
Anyone who wants to nominate a veteran or apply themselves can submit videos or send an email highlighting someone’s military history to holzerlandprotectiondogs@gmail.com. They are also on Facebook as “Holzerland Protection Dogs.”