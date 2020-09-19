September is Suicide Awareness Month, a time when we come together to recognize and combat this tragic issue. Unfortunately, mental health issues have a significant effect on our veterans community, with an unfathomable 6,000 U.S. veterans committing suicide each year. What is even more alarming is that mental health problems such as suicide in the United States are rising in prevalence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pandemic or not, it is critical that we prioritize the mental health of Americans, especially veterans, who may be experiencing COVID-19 related distress. That is why I cosponsored H.R. 4194, the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2019, to designate 988 as the universal telephone number for national suicide prevention. This number will operate through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the Veterans Crisis Line. If passed, this legislation will potentially save thousands of Americans before it is too late.
Unfortunately, we do not always save our veterans in time. The Department of Veterans Affairs has determined that an average of more than 20 veterans die by suicide per day. Suicide affects the veterans community at a higher rate than any other group in the United States. Last year I was an original cosponsor of H.R. 2333, the Support for Suicide Prevention Coordinators Act which directed the Comptroller General of the United States to conduct an assessment of the responsibilities, workload, and vacancy rates of Department of Veterans Affairs suicide prevention coordinators. Thankfully this legislation was officially signed into law by President Trump in December.
In addition to supporting our veterans, it is also essential to support their families. When these heroes pass, they leave their family members and loved ones behind. The families of veterans who passed by suicide are recognized as Purple Star families. It is important to recognize these families, and earlier this year, I cosponsored H.Res.734, which supported designating the week of Sept. 20-26 as “Purple Star Families Week.” Surviving family members of veterans suffer from invisible wounds and need our support. Designating a time to recognize their struggles officially is one way that we can do our part to offer our respect and assistance as they navigate the loss of their loved ones.
In order to support all of the families of fallen soldiers, we have to recognize our nation’s Gold Star families who lost their loved ones in combat. To help support Gold Star families, I cosponsored H.Res.269, which designates March 2 as “Gold Star Families Remembrance Day.” This day honors the sacrifices made by the family members of veterans who gave their lives to defend our freedom and protect our country.
Earlier this Congress, I also supported H.R. 3938, the Gold Star Children Act. This legislation amends title 5 of the United States Code to ensure that children of Gold Star families will receive a preference for appointments in civil service. All children of Gold Star families deserve preference, and this legislation expanded the definition of a “child” of a Gold Star family to include children who were adopted, a stepchild, or foster child of a fallen soldier in addition to natural-born children.
We owe our veterans and their families everything, and I will continue to advocate for veterans not only as a veteran myself but also in my capacity as a member on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.
Greg Steube is Congressman of Florida’s 17th Congressional District. The 17th Congressional District includes Highlands, Hardee, Desoto, Charlotte, Glades and Okeechobee counties, along with portions of Polk, Lee and Sarasota counties.